Criminal suspicions | There was a shooting in a restaurant in Seinäjoki, outsiders were also injured

Criminal suspicions|According to the police, the situation apparently started with a showdown between the members of the party.

In a restaurant There was a shooting in Seinäjoki on Saturday evening after ten o’clock, the Southern Ostrobothnia Police Department says in a press release.

The release did not say which restaurant it was about, but Ilkka-Pohjalainen says that the police mission was at Pub Härmän Häjy on Valtionkatu

According to the police, the situation arose when an argument apparently arose between two people who were in a group of about 7-8 people. Both started shooting at each other.

Outsiders were also injured in the shooting.

Both suspects are in police custody.

The police say they will continue the investigation by talking to those who were there and by conducting a technical investigation.

The director of the investigation will inform about the matter next time at the earliest on Sunday morning.

Correction on 28 July 2024 at 00:30. The police announcement did not mention the name of the restaurant, contrary to what was initially claimed in the story.