Monday, March 11, 2024
Criminal suspicions | There was a hole in the window and a bullet was found in the blind – Police are asking for observations about the "gun hero"

March 11, 2024
Someone shot into the window of an apartment building in Mikkeli.

Police suspects that someone shot from the street towards the window of an apartment building in Mikkeli.

According to the police release, a hole appeared in the outermost glass of the window of an apartment building in Mikkeli over the weekend, and a fragmented bullet was found between the glasses. The bullet, which had lost its shape, had gotten stuck in the blinds.

The apartment building is located along Porrassalmenkatu, in the center of Mikkeli. The bullet has pierced the third floor window. According to the police release, it can be concluded from the mark that the bullet came from the street level.

The police are investigating the case as causing danger and causing damage. The police are asking for observations about a possible “gun hero”. Tips can be sent to [email protected] or call 029 5415232.

