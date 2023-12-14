Criminal suspicions | The Ylitornio school rape suspect is released

The police are now investigating the case as suspected child rape.

Ylitornion a 16-year-old student arrested on suspicion of school rape was released on Thursday.

The suspected sexual offense took place on Monday after noon in the toilets at the Ainiovaara school center. The victim is a 13-year-old student.

If the police had wanted to keep the suspect still behind bars, they should have presented the arrest of the criminal suspect by noon. The police consulted with the prosecutor and decided not to file an arrest warrant.

Despite being released, the 16-year-old is still suspected of committing a sexual crime.

Police initially investigated the case as aggravated rape, but the crime title has now changed to child rape.

The penalty scale for aggravated rape and child rape is the same: a minimum of two and a maximum of ten years in prison.

The police say in their announcement that “the suspect of the crime will not return to Ylitornio”. The release does not say more about the matter.