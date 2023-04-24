Criminal suspicions | The woman was found injured in the car in Pikku Huopalahti, Helsinki

A woman was found seriously injured in a car in Helsinki’s Pikku Huopalahti last week.

The police are investigating the suspected act of violence that happened on Wednesday, April 19. The 37-year-old victim was found seriously injured in a parked car on Thursday.

The police have arrested one person as a suspect in the act, and he is required to be detained on Monday as a suspect with probable cause.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder. For the time being, no further information will be given on the matter.