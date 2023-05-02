Criminal suspicions | The woman connected to the Lehtisaaari murder is suspected of a sexual crime

The woman who was suspected of the death in Lehtisaari is now suspected of new crimes that occurred in January.

In April The 34-year-old woman who was suspected of the murder in Lehtisari is now suspected of new crimes.

The woman was arrested on Sunday at the Helsinki District Court on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated sexual assault.

The crimes took place on January 12.

Director of investigations Mari Päivärinta did not want to comment further on the suspected crime.

In the year A woman born in 1989 was imprisoned for a week in April on suspicion of murder in Lehtisaari.

The woman’s 32-year-old husband is still imprisoned for the murder. The victim of the murder was a 27-year-old man.