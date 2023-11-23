Criminal suspicions | The video shows how a woman runs over two children in Helsinki

The police had to chase a woman who was transporting children on Lahdenväylä on Saturday.

Woman was driving at a considerable speed on Lahdenväylä with two children on board. The driver’s speed was measured at 163 km/h in an area with a limit of 100 km/h.

The police patrol that was conducting traffic control had to follow the driver for several kilometers before they caught up with the tow truck.

Head of the traffic control function of the Helsinki Police Dennis Pasterstein published a video of the incident on the messaging service X.

According to Pasterstein, the card immediately went to the shelf from the driver. The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety. In addition, the police filed a child protection report.

Pasterstein was unaware of the driver’s explanation for his reckless driving behavior. The case will be dealt with in court in due course.

According to Pasterstein, similar high speeding incidents are encountered daily, and child protection reports also have to be made weekly due to traffic offenses.

The control of ring roads and access roads has been a priority for the Helsinki Police for a couple of years now.

“The principle is that we try to get these tougher ‘curves’ off the road before they get to the built-up area and risk pedestrians and cyclists,” says Pasterstein.

When Pasterstein is asked if the police’s efforts are already reflected in the traffic culture, he sighs deeply.

“The statistics show that supervision has been increased. From January to the end of October, 367 serious traffic safety violations were recorded, which is ten percent more than last year in the same period,” says Pasterstein.

So the control works. According to Pasterstein, its effectiveness can be assessed, for example, in the light of accident statistics.

“The number of accidents, injuries and deaths has been decreasing. In light of these figures, the trend of recent years has been positive,” says Pasterstein.