Criminal suspicions | The “unfortunate chase” ended with a pole right at the first corner in Pasila

Criminal suspicions|The driver who went on a getaway trip is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and drunk driving.

Police caught one person in a short chase in Pasila on Saturday evening, says the Helsinki Police Department.

The police were conducting a normal traffic stop when the driver of the car decided to flee, said the crime commissioner Tomi Merilä For Helsingin Sanomat.

However, the drive did not last long. Merilä called the whole incident an “unfortunate chase”.

“The car hit a pole in the first turn, causing the car’s safety devices to go off. The driver ran away on his own two feet, but the police quickly caught up with him,” says Merilä.

Pole crash happened at the intersection of Radiokatu and Pasilankatu. The incident was recorded in the police databases on Saturday evening at 9:18 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked. He is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and drunk driving.

The chase was reported earlier Over.