Criminal suspicions | The underage robbery suspect was ordered to an enhanced travel ban

The suspect is only allowed to move outside the home during school hours and two hours a day on weekends, the police say.

Last a robbery took place in Vantaa on Sunday, the police say in their press release. Both the suspect of the robbery and the victim are minors.

“During the preliminary interview conducted by the police, it became clear that the 15-year-old suspect had used violence to demand that the victim hand over property belonging to the victim. The suspect had also intensified his act by verbally threatening the victim with a bladed weapon,” says the inspector Kaisa Holappa from the East Uusimaa police.

According to the release, a bystander had reported the robbery to the emergency center. Based on the information received from there, the police patrol caught up with the suspect and the victim at Malmi train station.

From robbery the suspect was arrested and taken to Vantaa police prison. A bladed weapon was found in his possession. The suspect’s parents were informed of the incident and a child protection report was made.

“The suspect has also been subjected to coercive measures, i.e. he has been ordered to an enhanced travel ban. For the suspect, this means that the suspect is only allowed to move outside the home during school hours and on weekends for two hours a day,” says Holappa.

According to him, the investigation of the case continues in the Itä-Uusimaa police. The crimes in the case are robbery and possession of an object intended to harm another.