Criminal suspicions | The thieves broke into the Seinäjoki Power store through the roof

Thieves broke into the Power home appliance store in Seinäjoki in Southern Ostrobothnia by making a hole in the roof of the store.

According to the press release sent by the Ostrobothnia Police Department on Sunday, the burglary was committed on the night between Friday and Saturday. According to the police, a considerable amount of mobile phones and other electronic devices left the store located in Ideapark as loot.

The police are investigating the case as aggravated theft and are asking people for possible clues and sightings from the night before Saturday between midnight and six thirty. The police is asking for tips to [email protected]

Last November, a goldsmith’s shop located in Joensuu’s Prisma property in North Karelia was also broken into through the roof. According to the police, according to the two suspects, a lot of valuables left at the time.