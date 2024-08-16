Criminal suspicions | The taxi driver was hit on the head and threatened with a knife – This is how the suspected taxi robbery that ended in a collision with a rock proceeded

Criminal suspicions|The taxi robbery that happened on Tuesday first started as an ordinary taxi ride. Among other things, the perpetrators are suspected of assaulting a taxi driver. The police are asking for tips about the movements of the robbed taxi.

in Helsinki the events of the suspected taxi robbery that took place on Tuesday have become significantly more detailed. Three young men are suspected of, among other things, abusing and threatening taxi drivers and recklessly driving a stolen taxi in Helsinki.

The incident started in Pirkanmaa, Sastamala, where the suspects boarded a taxi towards Tampere, says the deputy of the criminal investigation, the crime commissioner Jukka Larkio For Helsingin Sanomat.

In Tampere, the group went to buy alcohol, after which the journey continued towards Helsinki. The suspects drank alcohol during the trip.

According to Larkio, the taxi ride went normally until Helsinki. Previously the police said that the robbers would have taken over the taxi already on the way to Tampere. The information has been refined since then.

Proceedings According to the police, they only got out of control in Meilahti, where the taxi had to brake hard.

“At the same time, the liquor burst from one of the passengers, and the liquor that was on him burst onto his chest. That’s when he broke a liquor bottle and punched the taxi driver in the head,” says Larkio.

After that, they started demanding compensation from the driver for the wasted liquor. He was also charged with breaking one of the suspect’s watches. Money was taken from the driver in this context and he was abused.

The driver was also threatened with an astalo, which means an object that is used like an impact weapon. Larkio did not elaborate on what object the suspects used like the astalo.

Travel continued after this to Vuosaari, where drivers were threatened more. The actual takeover of the taxi happened only then. After that, the robbers started driving recklessly and at high speed in a taxi through Helsinki. The taxi driver was on board.

The journey finally ended in Koskela at Kunnalliskodintie, where the taxi crashed into a rock. After that, the car rolled diagonally downhill towards an electric pole.

The robbers fled after the collision on foot. The police reportedly caught them in the area of ​​Koskela and Oulunkylä.

Investigation According to Larkio, the current crime titles are aggravated robbery and aggravated deprivation of liberty. In addition, one is suspected of grossly endangering traffic.

According to Larkio, the actions do not seem to have had a motive, but were done spontaneously. According to Larkio, the situation was traumatic for the taxi driver.

“He was very scared. However, he had been beaten and threatened.”

The police are asking the public for clues about the movements of the robbed taxi driver in Helsinki between 18:00 and 19:45 on Tuesday, August 13. The stolen taxi was a white Mercedes Benz station wagon with a taxi sign on the roof. Observations can be reported either to the phone number 050 4122 956 or to the e-mail [email protected]