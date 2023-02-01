Criminal suspicions | The Swede came to Finland and started building a new criminal group – The man has a long criminal history

A Swedish man recruited accomplices from Finland and threatened violence.

A Swedish man the attempt to bring an internationally managed criminal organization to Finland in your branch office right away.

The man recruited members to his group, got them firearms and organized a drug trade. The group had its own name and command relationships had already formed within it. Its leader was a 45-year-old Swedish man who already has a background in drug crimes.

In 2012, the Swedish Court of Appeal convicted him of a serious drug crime in a case related to cocaine trafficking.

The police of Helsinki and Western Uusimaa said on Tuesday that they had succeeded in stopping a criminal group led by a man from taking root in Finland.

Swedish judgment according to the man already had a long list of entries in his criminal record in the early 2010s. He had been convicted in Stockholm and Gothenburg for assaults and drug crimes. He also had a conviction for unlawful threatening.

The man told the court that he had previously been part of a motorcycle gang but had already left the gang behind.

According to the verdict, the 45-year-old man is a Swedish citizen. He himself told the Swedish trial that he had moved from Stockholm to Gothenburg.

According to the court, the cocaine ring involved “large-scale organized activity.” The man received a prison sentence of more than two years for his actions.

Helsinki who led the investigation in the police Toni Uusikiven according to the police has received evidence that the main suspect was once again involved in the activities of an organized criminal group.

“We have evidence of communication that has clearly been reported upwards in the organization. In the police investigation, no certainty has been obtained as to who these higher-ranking persons are and whether they are abroad,” says Uusikivi.

The suspect had urged his Finnish accomplices to search for information about him together with the search term “Södertälje mafia”. Södertäljenätvervet is a criminal organization that has been operating in Sweden for a long time, which is also called the Syrian mafia. Persons connected to the Södertälje network have been sentenced in Sweden for, among other things, violent and drug crimes.

According to Uusikivi, the entity investigated by the police of Helsinki and Western Uusimaa has nothing to do with the Södertäljenätvet. According to the police, the main suspect has tried to establish a sub-department in Finland for an international criminal organization, but it has been about another group, unknown to the police.

The main suspect was arrested in Finland in September. According to Uusikivi, it seems that the man had arrived in Finland with the intention of committing crimes.

New according to Uusikivi, the criminal group’s method was to use violence and the threat of violence to enhance the drug trade. For this purpose, the main suspect also brought several firearms to Finland.

A total of 13 people are suspected. Most of the suspects are men between the ages of 30 and 50. The youngest of the suspects was born in 2001. Most of them already have convictions for, among other things, drug crimes.

One of the convicts has been sentenced for a serious narcotics crime, after more than 200 grams of amphetamine was found in his possession. Another of the suspects has also received a longer prison sentence for possession of amphetamine.

A significant part of the suspects’ previous convictions have been related to the possession or small-scale sale of intoxicants. There are also several drunk drivers among them.