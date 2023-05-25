Criminal suspicions | The SUV hit the minor on the crosswalk and left

The police suspect that the motorist drove over the cyclist crossing the intersection on the extension of the crosswalk. The driver left the scene of the accident.

Police is asking for tips about the crash in April, where the motorist who crashed with the underage cyclist left the scene.

The crash happened on the evening of April 13 in Savela, Jyväskylä, at the intersection of Laajavuorentie and Vesangantie.

A motorist driving a white SUV is suspected of running over a bicyclist crossing the intersection on the crosswalk extension. In the collision, the cyclist was thrown to the ground through the hood of the car and was slightly injured.

Inner Finland the police are investigating the incident as a suspected endangerment of traffic safety and traffic evasion in road traffic.

The matter has not been resolved by means of the investigation, so the police are asking for eyewitness observations about the situation and especially about the vehicle that left the scene related to the accident and its driver. The police also ask the driver to register.

Observations can be sent by email to [email protected].