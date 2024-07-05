Criminal suspicions | The suspect of sending the fake letter bomb has a background as a practitioner of satanic rituals

Criminal suspicions|The Central Criminal Police monitored the man’s home and telephones in the summer of 2022 to prevent a suspected homicide.

Central Criminal Police (krp) suspected the party offices a man suspected of sending fake letter bombs last summer for planning a satanic ritual murder.

The matter is evident from the documents of the Pirkanmaa District Court and the Turku Court of Appeal. He was the first to tell about the suspicion of ritual murder Over last November. Also HS reports on the subject at the time.

Last summer, the central criminal police monitored the man’s phones and monitored his home because he was suspected of preparing a ritual murder in Ylöjärvi.

Krp had applied for and received permission from the Pirkanmaa district court in mid-June 2023 to monitor the man’s phones and monitor his home. According to the coercive measures, the purpose of technical viewing and telemonitoring was to prevent a crime.

The permit for a technical inspection was valid for a month, and the target was the man’s home in Pirkanmaa. KRP received a telemonitoring permit retroactively until January 2023 and for a month forward until mid-July.

According to Yle, the police got the first indications of the man’s plans at the end of 2022 based on a video published on Tiktok. The video highlighted the human sacrifice associated with the ritual.

Morning newspaper by the central criminal police never opened a preliminary investigation into the suspicion of ritual murder. According to KRP, there was no reason to suspect a crime in the case.

Man filed a complaint with the Court of Appeal in Turku regarding the use of secret means of obtaining information. In his opinion, there had been no grounds for using them in the case.

The decision given by the Court of Appeal in March 2024 explains on what grounds the police suspected the man of ritual murder. Key building blocks in the suspicion were the video uploaded by the man to Tiktok in October 2022 and 21 paths to the kingdom of darkness -titled work, which has also emerged Lahten and The head of the cloth in far-right terrorism stories.

“ “The work is about a ritual that takes place every 17 years, where on the summer solstice the neck of a 21-year-old man is cut open.”

Court of Appeal according to the head of the investigation Sanna Springare The KRP said in its answer that the man’s apartment had had a lot of material that indicated the practice of Satanism according to a particularly radical interpretation.

One of these, according to Springare, was a work considered a kind of guidebook among extreme right-wing Satanism 21 paths to the kingdom of darkness. According to the police, there was reason to suspect that the man had participated in writing the work.

“In the work…, we write about a ritual that takes place every 17 years, where on the summer solstice the neck of a 21-year-old man is cut open. Considering the time the video was uploaded [epäillyn] there was reason to assume that the time of the sacrifice meant the summer solstice of the following summer, which was June 21, 2023.”

In addition to this, according to Springare, the man’s home had required props for the rituals and indications that the man practices rituals related to Satanism in his home.

Springare considered the secret information-gathering methods to be justified because they were only aimed at a short period of time related to a possible human sacrifice, which had been important in terms of preventing the crime.

According to the man himself, the video was linked to the advertising website of Novell, which represents horror literature. He also denied having participated in writing the piece.

Court of Appeal dismissed the man’s complaint about the use of covert coercion.

According to it, telemonitoring and technical viewing could be assumed to obtain the necessary information to prevent a crime and to be very important for preventing a crime.

In its ruling, the court stated that based on the written works found in the man’s apartment, their content, or other props related to the possible ritual, it is still not possible to conclude that the man could be assumed to be guilty of a crime.

However, according to the Court of Appeal, the use of secret means of obtaining information was justified.

According to the court of appeals, the video uploaded by the man to the video service, its content and the probability of the human sacrifice being carried out were central.

“Based on the explanation of the content of the video, when evaluating it objectively, the video refers to the human sacrifice that takes place on the summer solstice, which includes [epäillyn] to the ritual path of the book in his possession.”

According to the Court of Appeal, in the case it was reasonable to assume that the man could have committed a crime, because indications of, for example, the practice of rituals had previously been found in his apartment.

“Also taking into account the time of uploading the video, in the case there was a justified reason to assume that a possible murder would take place on the next summer solstice, i.e. 21 June 2023,” the decision says.

Correction 5.7. 9:22 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that the man would have filed a complaint with the Turku Court of Appeal in March 2024. In fact, the Court of Appeal gave its decision on the man’s complaint at that time.