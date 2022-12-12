Criminal suspicions | The suspect in the murder of two women was actively looking for female contacts: “I drove around and spotted suitable people”

The police are still asking for eyewitness observations and tips about the movements of the missing Katja Miinalainen and the man suspected of murder. During the weekend, the police received a few contacts regarding the case.

The two of you the 51-year-old suspect in the murders of the missing woman Mika Moring actively look for female contacts in different ways, at least in the capital region.

The Helsinki police said on Friday that Moring is suspected of being involved as well as the 28-year-old Katja Miinalainen that of the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan to disappearances.

Based on police investigations, Moring has driven several women around Finland at different times, and for example camped with them on “trips” in different parts of the country.

According to the police, Moring has abused the women on board during the rides and may also have sexually assaulted them.

The police have identified the women who were on Moring’s trip, who have told about the suspect’s violence. In an unusual move, the police released the suspect Moring’s name and photo as they try to reach out to other possible victims of the man. According to the police, the suspect may have directed violence at several other persons, other than what the police are aware of.

Read more: The suspect in the death of two women already has several convictions and suspicions of crimes against women

Women the suspect who drove has been actively looking for a female companion at least in the capital region. According to HS, Moring lives in Helsinki.

“He has been very active in seeking contacts of the opposite sex. Among other things, in the way that he has driven around and spotted, as it were, suitable people and gone to talk”, Helsinki police crime inspector Jari Koski tells.

Also the head of the investigation of the Saara Arva case, the crime commissioner Esko Salo The police in Eastern Finland told HS on Friday that the suspect has met women in Helsinki in various ways, and it seems that he was looking for a female companion.

“He has been active in matchmaking services. According to our understanding, he has come across Saara Arva in the evening or night life.”

Helsinki Katja Miinalainen was last seen at Salon Kiikala on August 14. At that time, the suspect had taken Miinalainen from Kiikala in his car. According to Koske, Miinalainen had spent time in Salo with another person before getting on board.

“Then this meeting has been arranged, and he has changed clubs and jumped on board.”

According to the police, the situation was not the first time Moring and Miinalainen had met.

“There has been previous contact. But their history is still being investigated.”

After the ride, the two had driven and camped in Tammela, Central Finland and Lapland. They seem to have moved and camped, especially in remote areas.

“The camping sites have not been in public places, but for example sections of a forest road or other such places where there are not many external distractions,” Koski describes.

Koski does not comment on whether Katja Miinainen’s body has been found or is still missing.

Police says that after Friday’s announcement, he received a few contacts related to the case, which are currently being investigated.

“It is not possible to publicly comment on the exact number or content of the tips, at least at this stage,” the police say in the release.

Moring was imprisoned in the Helsinki District Court on December 2nd on the most probable cause, on suspicion of Miinalainen’s murder.

The period between August 14 and October 7 this year has been marked in the coercion information as the time of the suspected murder. The murder is therefore suspected to have taken place somewhere within that time frame.

According to Koski, the time of the suspected murder has not been specified so far.

EASTERN FINLAND the police, on the other hand, suspect Moring in relation to the disappearance of Saara Arva, who disappeared in the fall of 2019. The police are also investigating Arva’s disappearance as a suspected homicide.

Moring was detained in the preliminary investigation of the Arva case on suspicion of murder with probable cause from December 2019 to May 2020, when he was released from pretrial detention due to lack of evidence. However, he is still a suspect in the case, and the preliminary investigation continues.

The last known sighting of Arva from Helsinki was on August 31, 2019, on the Neituri canal in Vesanno in Pohjois-Savo, near the provincial border of Central Finland.

The police according to which Arva and the suspect have also been on a road trip-style car trip. Arva is known to have moved in the summer and early autumn of 2019 in the Vesanto and Tervo area in Northern Savo and in the Konnevesi area in Central Finland. He has camped, for example, in forest plots and near water bodies. According to the police, before his disappearance, Arva was found to have assault injuries, for example on his face.

Arva and the man accompanying him were driving a black Audi at the time. They had apparently set off from Helsinki.

Arva’s body has been searched for in large areas of terrain and waterways between Helsinki and Savo, but the body is still missing.

The suspect’s lawyer has told HS that Moring denies criminal charges in both cases.

Moring has several previous convictions and criminal suspicions for crimes against women.

POLICE has exceptionally published Moring’s name and picture because, according to the police, the publication of the information is necessary to solve the crime. The police also published pictures of the white Audi that the man has reportedly been driving in recently.

The police are still asking for eyewitness observations and tips about the movements of the missing Katja Miinalainen and Moring. In addition, the police need contact from other possible victims of Moring.

Contact is requested from all persons who have traveled with Moring.

For observations and tips that may be related to the case, you can contact us by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 0295 476 147 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Helsingin Sanomat has exceptionally published the suspect’s name already in the preliminary investigation phase in order to reach other possible victims, and because the publication of identifying information can help solve serious crimes.