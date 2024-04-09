Criminal suspicions | The suspect in the Helsinki McDonald's stabbing is homeless

A man born in 1994 has committed violent crimes and carried a knife.

Late the man suspected of the murder that happened at Pitäjänmäki's McDonald's on Saturday has a previous criminal record.

The man born in 1994 has been convicted of several assaults and property and traffic crimes over the years. He has also received a sentence for carrying a knife in a public place.

The man has also received a fine after claiming to the police that he had been stabbed, even though the man himself had cut himself in the arm.

Police present a man to be imprisoned on suspicion of the murder of a woman born in 2002.

The man, born in 1994, has been in police custody since the weekend.

Currently, the man does not have an official home address. His previous address was in a small municipality in Etelä Savo.

Based on official information, the man has financial difficulties.

Male is suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times at a fast food restaurant late Saturday night, April 6. The woman died at the scene.

According to HS information, the woman had a small child with her in the restaurant.

According to the police, the victim and the suspect knew each other from the past. HS did not reach the head of the investigation in the case to comment further on the relationship between the victim and the suspect or the state of the investigation.