Criminal suspicions | The suspect in Katikulla’s murder confessed to an outsider

The suspect had confessed the act to an outsider, who contacted the police. The police found the body of a 30-year-old woman in the Katinkulla spa hotel on Saturday.

The police got it report on Katikulla’s murder from an outside person, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Ilkka Piispanen From the Oulu Police Department.

“The suspect has contacted this outside person and said that he has done harm to another person. After that, an outside person reported the matter to the police,” says Piispanen.

The police found a 30-year-old woman murdered on Saturday in a hotel room in the spa hotel Katinkulla in Vuokatti, Sotkamo.

The suspected perpetrator died in a collision with a truck in Kärsämäki on Saturday around 12 o’clock. The suspected perpetrator is a man in his 30s.

According to Biispanen, the connection between Katikulla’s murder and Kärsämäki’s fatal crash became clear to the police “quite quickly”.

Both man and the woman was from Haapavedi.

Piispanen does not say who the person who contacted the police was, or what their relationship is with the suspect or the victim.

The bishop also does not say what the relationship between the suspect and the victim has been.

“The police have their ideas about these, but for now I will not take a position on them.”

Murder is now being investigated as a homicide. According to Piippanen, the act took place in a hotel room, but he does not know if the man and woman were registered at the hotel.

Piispanen does not want to reveal the method of the murder, and he does not comment on the means of execution.

The motive for the act is also still unclear to the police. According to Biispanen, the police are still conducting a technical investigation into the case and will inform more about it later.

“For the prosecutor, the case will not progress because the suspected perpetrator is dead, but the case may involve other parties and, for example, claims for compensation,” says Piispanen.

According to Biispanen, the police are also still investigating the cause of the Kärsämäki crash.

He stresses that the police have not told the cause of the crash, even though the media has already presented their interpretation of it.

Police big the operation attracted attention in Katinkulla yesterday.

HS’s assistant working as a photographer Pekka Agarth visited the place in Katinkulla on Saturday evening.

According to Agarth, one of the hotel’s customers said that customers were not allowed near the suspected murder scene.

Otherwise, according to Agarth, there were no visible traces of what happened, and the police had already left the place.

According to Bishop, the police have spoken to some bystanders in Katinkulla yesterday.

“So far, it seems that nobody has seen or heard anything.”