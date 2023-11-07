Criminal suspicions | The prosecutor’s previous decision reversed: a preliminary investigation will be started on Wille Rydman’s book after all

The Deputy Crown Prosecutor has reversed the prosecutor’s previous decision not to complete the preliminary investigation into Rydman’s book. The suspicion of secrecy related to the book is still being investigated.

Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) the investigation thread regarding the book has been continued.

The deputy state prosecutor has reversed the prosecutor’s previous decision not to submit the preliminary investigation into Rydman’s book. The matter is confirmed to HS by the Deputy Crown Prosecutor who made the decision Jukka Rappe.

Rappe also rejected the director of the investigation’s earlier motion to limit the preliminary investigation in the case.

After the deputy state prosecutor reverses the prosecutor’s decision, the case ends up back on the police’s desk and a preliminary investigation is started.

The state prosecutor has the right to decide a case where a lower prosecutor has decided not to conduct a preliminary investigation.

Special Prosecutor Katri Vera made a decision at the end of July to limit the preliminary investigation in the case where the police preliminarily investigated whether Rydman was guilty of the crime of secrecy in his book.

At that time, the prosecutor decided not to start a preliminary investigation in the case. Veran reassessed the case even later due to the facts brought up in the media. Even after his second assessment, the prosecutor stuck to his decision.

IN CASE it’s about the fact that the central criminal police asked the Helsinki police to investigate whether Rydman was guilty of the crime of secrecy The secret that wasn’t there in his book.

In the book, Rydman published, among other things, the name of the person concerned in the criminal case, which had previously been ordered to be kept secret in the ongoing preliminary investigation.

The prosecutor based his decision on the information he received from the police and accepted the grounds of the head of investigation for not conducting a preliminary investigation. According to the prosecutor’s view, among other things, “an important public or private interest did not require the filing of charges”.

A string was the first to tell about the latest twist Evening newspaper.

Rydman writes in the message service X, i.e. the former Twitter, that he had not heard about the decision before Iltalehti’s news.

“There is nothing published in my book that should not have been published. Those who claim the opposite either don’t know what they’re talking about, or alternatively interpret the facts by deliberately distorting them,” commented Rydman.