Criminal suspicions | The prosecutor’s decision stands: Teemu Torssose will not be charged in the attempted murder of Pekka Kataja

Prosecutors do not revoke the former city councilor of Jyväskylä Teemu Torssonen failing to blame the basic Finns’ election manager Pekka Katajana in the targeted assassination attempt.

Reversal of the decision not to prosecute was considered due to the additional investigation by the police. However, according to the prosecutors, the additional investigation does not provide the conditions to cancel the previous decision. As far as Torssonen is concerned, the matter thus rests on the previous decision not to charge.

Kataja was assaulted at her home in Jämsänkoski in July 2020. Two men broke into her apartment, and she was hit on the head several times with a hammer or other object.

Torssonen was a suspect in the case during the original preliminary investigation. The prosecutor then ended up making a decision not to charge him on the basis of no evidence. He has denied all criminal suspicions against him.