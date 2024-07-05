Criminal suspicions | The prosecutor wants the mental state of the man suspected of stabbing a 12-year-old in Oulu to be investigated

Criminal suspicions|According to the prosecutor, the suspect has not objected to a mental state examination.

Prosecutor wants the suspect in the stabbing of a 12-year-old boy in Oulu’s Valkea shopping center Juhani Sebastian Lämsän, 33, state of mind is examined. The Oulu District Court will consider the claim this afternoon.

District Attorney Juha Karikoski tells STT that examining the suspect’s state of mind is justified based on what has been revealed in the preliminary investigation about his state of health.

“I have discussed the matter with Lämsä’s assistant, who has talked with his client, and at least so far their position is that they are not against the proposal,” says Karikoski.

Stabbing happened on Thursday evening, June 13, after half past seven in shopping center Valkea. According to the police, the man attacked the 12-year-old boy completely unexpectedly and stabbed him several times from behind.

According to the police, the man also tried to go after the 14-year-old boy who was with the stabbing victim, but the guard intervened in the situation.

Both victims have a foreign background, and the Central Criminal Police said shortly after the incident that the suspected man has an extreme right-wing background. In the preliminary investigation, one of the lines of investigation is whether the acts have a racist motive.

The lawyer appointed as Lämsa’s assistant Heikki Aspegren told STT last month that Lämsä has admitted to stabbing a 12-year-old during questioning.

Aspegren said at the time that Lämsä had denied the intention to kill and that it was an act against foreigners.

Heat has been mentioned, among other things, in the lawsuit initiated by the authorities in 2017, which demanded the abolition of the Nordic Resistance Movement (PVL).

The lawsuit states that Lämsä was active in PVL and committed crimes in the activities of the neo-Nazi organization. The Supreme Court ordered PVL to be liquidated in 2020.

Lämsä has previously been convicted for, among other things, a stabbing in Jyväskylä’s library in 2013.

He and two other people attacked an event organized in the library about the book Extreme Right in Finland and stabbed the doorman.

He was sentenced to a one and a half year suspended prison sentence for aggravated assault and several other crimes.