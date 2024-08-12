Criminal suspicions | The prosecutor has filed a murder charge for the stabbing at McDonald’s in Pitäjänmäki

Criminal suspicions|A man in his thirties is suspected of stabbing a woman in her twenties at McDonald’s in Pitäjänmäki in April.

Prosecutor has charged one person with murder in connection with the stabbing at Pitäjänmäki’s McDonald’s restaurant in April. In addition, two other people are accused of aiding and abetting murder in connection with the same incident.

The district attorney announced the matter on Monday afternoon.

In my thirties a man is suspected of stabbing a woman in her twenties at the Pitäjänmäki McDonald’s restaurant on April 6. The woman died of her injuries at the scene. The stabber is suspected of hitting the victim several times with a bladed weapon.

The suspect was captured on April 10. The man suspected of murder has a previous criminal record. In addition, two people were arrested during the preliminary investigation on April 21 on suspicion of providing aid. All three are still in custody.

The criminal title of the manslaughter was increased from manslaughter to murder during the preliminary investigation. The name of the crime usually refers to either a particularly raw or cruel way of doing things or the plannedness of the act.

The police according to the information provided earlier, the victim and the suspect knew each other from the past. Eyewitness by the victim had a baby with her.

The man suspected of stabbing left the restaurant in a taxi after the act. The police caught him in Helsinki.

The man born in 1994 has been convicted of several assaults and property and traffic crimes over the years. He has also received a sentence for carrying a knife in a public place.