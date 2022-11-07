Criminal suspicions | The prosecutor demands a life sentence for Vantaa’s family murder

The prosecutor demands a life sentence for a man who is suspected of stabbing his own parents a year ago in Vantaa.

Prosecutor demands a life sentence for a 38-year-old man who is accused of murdering his parents at the end of November last year in Vantaa.

According to the prosecutor, the man hit both his mother and father more than ten times with a knife on different sides of the body. According to the prosecutor, the acts of violence show a persistent desire to kill.

The man admits the acts but denies that they were murders. In the written answer, it is said that the man was innocent at the time of the act.

After being stabbed According to the prosecutor, the victim’s man left the apartment. The police have said that the man was caught when he drove his car off the road and fled the scene into the forest. A bystander saw what happened and alerted the police, who based on the car connected the man to the murders.

The accused admits the acts, but denies that they were murders. The defense considers the acts to be murders and appeals for a mental state examination. The written answer says that the man was innocent when he committed the actions, that is, he did not understand their consequences. Based on the preliminary investigation, the man remembers some of what happened, but has not been able to give a reasonable reason for his actions.

The defendant should be left without understanding and not sentenced to punishment, the written response says.