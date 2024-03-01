Criminal suspicions | The professor finnishes the company founded by Thomas Zilliacus – “aggressive accounting practices”

of Singapore the police issued an arrest warrant for the Finn last week of Thomas Zilliacus. The reason was old ambiguities regarding the management methods and financial reporting of Yuuzoo, which was listed on the Singapore stock exchange in 2015–2016.

Yuuzoo is a social community, gaming and e-commerce platform company founded by Zilliacus.

The arrest warrant for the old case had been issued in the same week that Zilliacus and Yuuzoo's board had announced that they would file damages claims against the auditing company EY in three countries, Finland, England and Singapore.

Read more: Thomas Zilliacus was the target of an international police hunt – as a counterattack, he is suing the consulting giant

According to Zilliacus, the main content of the lawsuits stems from the fact that EY (then known as Ernst & Young) had provided the Singapore stock exchange with a set of “false” information in the report ordered by Yuuzoo, which the company “didn't agree to correct even after admitting the mistakes”.

HS has not yet seen the lawsuits.

A screenshot of the case report written by Professor Mak Yuen Teen about the Yuuzoo company's reporting practices was made for educational use as a basis for discussions.

The report ordered from the consulting company later led to Yuuzoo's share trading being suspended on the stock exchange, its funding dwindling and operations ending.

Yuuzoo a Swede entered the Singapore Stock Exchange, a Swede who led the Singapore Stock Exchange by Magnus Böcker during. This aimed to increase the attractiveness of the stock exchange also in the eyes of foreign companies.

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on February 22 Zilliacus speculated himself, that Yuuzoo could be so exceptional in terms of its business model that the parties on the stock exchange who were critical of its operations wanted to clean Yuuzoo off the stock exchange after Böcker's period.

In Zilliacus's opinion, the report Yuuzoo ordered from the consulting company was completely suggestive and fraudulent in its tone.

Jupaka there is also another side.

This aspect has been covered quite thoroughly by a Singaporean calculus professor Mak Yuen Tea from the National University of Singapore.

Familiar with good corporate governance, Mak has written many critical reviews of Yuuzoo's operations to the Singaporean Business Times magazine. He has criticized why foreign companies in general decide to list on the Singapore stock exchange.

In 2018, Professor Mak published for study use 33-page case report.

It tells quite thoroughly another point of view about why Yuuzoo's business model and financial reporting could be too complicated and possibly misleading, at least for small investors.

The case report mentions that it was made only for discussion with trainees of the Australian CPA.

Mak Yuen Tea first paints a picture of Thomas Zilliacus, the former director of Nokia who was in the right places in the right decades, and who, with the help of his contacts, created a long, 34-year business career in Singapore.

Founded in Bermuda, Yuuzoo went public through a so-called buyout reverse takeover -technique, i.e. by buying the shell of the already listed company in 2014.

The report lists a series of failed business deals and investments, and calls Yuuzo's accounting practices “aggressive”.

According to Mak Yuen Teen, many different factors led to Yuuzoo's catastrophic price drop and finally to the fact that the stock exchange decided to suspend trading of the company's shares on the stock exchange.

On Yuuzoo there were partners in different countries whose scope of business was not evidenced, but even large overdue receivables from them were not recorded as bad debts, explains Mak Yuen Teen.

However, the subject of the most thorough consideration is Yuuzoo's business model, where it sold partnerships to different countries with a special franchise agreement.

Instead of the usual cash payments, the franchise partners gave about 40 percent of their own company to Yuuzoo when they signed the contract as payment for being allowed to use the services and technology of the platform company Yuuzoo.

For the valuation of these companies operating in different countries, the external auditing company Deloitte had prepared a complex model containing more than a hundred variables.

“ For a small investor, Yuuzoo's result was difficult to follow due to the calculation method.

Using the model, the value of these Yuuzoo subsidiaries was estimated by forecasting each company's five-year income stream discounted to the value of each audit date.

According to the Singapore Stock Exchange, these changes in value that fluctuate in Yuuzoo's balance sheet had to be recorded in the income statement as either income or loss, depending on the prevailing situation.

In the interim reports, Yuuzoo reminded that the final valuations will only be given at the end of the year, when the auditor has checked them. For a small investor, Yuuzoo's result was difficult to follow due to the calculation method.

News agency According to Bloomberg, the basis for the arrest warrant issued by the Singapore police for Zilliacus is the suspicion that in 2015 and 2016, Yuuzoo had published misleading information by exaggerating the company's turnover by $4.6 million to $18.8 million.

The dispute over whether Yuuzoo and Thomas Zilliacus, who was the chairman of the board of the company, had acted in accordance with the law in communication and accounting, has continued for the sixth year.

HS has not been able to reach Professor Mak Yuen Teen.