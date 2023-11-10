Friday, November 10, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The prisoner was released on suspicion of murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | The prisoner was released on suspicion of murder

The police found the deceased in the yard of a private house last week in Pyhtää, Heinlahti.

In Kymenlaakso The suspect in the murder that happened in Pyhtä at the beginning of November has been released on Friday, says the Southeastern Finland police. On Monday, the released person was imprisoned in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa on the basis of “reason to suspect”.

“The additional investigations received during this week do not support the guilt of this person, so he has been released,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Iida Rokka in the bulletin.

According to Roka, the police have always had other open lines of inquiry related to the murder.

Police found the victim, a man born in 1980, dead in the yard of a private house last week in Pyhtää, Heinlahti. The police said earlier that they suspect the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

The police suspect that the murder took place on Wednesday or Thursday of last week.

The police are asking for tips on crime-related information either by email to vihjeet.kaakkois-s[email protected] or by calling the tip phone number 0295 414 559.

