Criminal suspicions | The preliminary investigation into the defamation allegations against Halla-aho will be completed in the next few weeks

Two people are suspected of insulting Halla-aho's honor.

Parliamentary to the speaker, presidential candidate Jussi Halla-aho The preliminary investigation into the defamation suspicions against (ps) is being completed in the near future.

Comedian Iikka Kiven and the deputy councilor of the Greens from Helsinki Aino Tuominen are suspected of insulting Halla-aho's honor when they called Halla-aho a fascist in the message service X.

Halla-aho filed a criminal complaint at the end of November.

Iikka Kivi said on Tuesday in the message service X that the preliminary investigation concerning him has already been completed. According to Kivi, the criminal suspicion is moving to prosecution.

According to the Helsinki Police Department, the investigation is not actually finished yet, but will be completed in the next few weeks. The police plan to make a public announcement when the investigation is completed.

“A few things still need to be done before that,” says the crime commissioner Juha-Matti Suominen.

The police have not confirmed the names of those involved in the preliminary investigation.