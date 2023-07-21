Criminal suspicions | The police will not start a preliminary investigation into Wille Rydman’s book

The police have finished the investigation into the book by Minister of Economy Wille Rydman.

Helsinki the police department preliminarily investigated the investigation request sent by the Central Criminal Police, which concerned the Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) The secret that wasn’t there – named book. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case has been decided, the police informs.

The police department made a proposal to the prosecutor to limit the preliminary investigation. The police stated that no preliminary investigation will be conducted.

