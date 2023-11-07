Criminal suspicions | The police warn: A new fax scam is spreading

A new text message scam is spreading in the name of landlords. The police advises to ignore the messages.

Scammers have come up with yet another way to attract the unsuspecting. This time, potential victims are approached by posing as the landlord.

“The payment information for the rent and consideration will change in November 2023,” the scam messages sent as text messages say. New account information for rent payment is included.

In reality, it is not the landlord, the property manager or the board of the housing association that is behind the messages, but a resourceful criminal.

From the new both the police and, for example, property managers have warned about the scam. A property manager of a Helsinki housing association sent a warning to the residents separately to the housing association’s shareholders.

The message is a scam message! Do not act as requested in the message, instructions are given in the message sent by the property manager.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police are also warning citizens about possible scams.

According to the police, such text messages should not be answered or reacted to. However, they do not need to be reported to the police separately.

Western Uusimaa the police are investigating one such case, where the recipient of the message had already managed to transfer money or provide their bank details.

The case is being investigated under the crime of fraud.

The police remind us that fraudulent messages can also be sent in the name of the police. The messages are used to fish for bank information or aim to spread malware.