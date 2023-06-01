Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: The young people robbed the victim with the help of a fake profile on a sex site

The police are investigating an aggravated robbery in which three minors are suspected. They created a fake profile on a sex site and lured the victim into a meeting.

Young is suspected of robbing his victim using a sex site, the Itä-Uusimaa police say in their press release. The incident happened on April 2 in Kivistö, Vantaa.

There are a total of six suspects, three of whom were minors at the time of the crime.

The suspects had created a profile on a sex site, through which they lured the victim to a date spot. At the agreed place, the victim was met by two women.

Later, three men arrived and forced the victim into the backseat of their car. In the car, the victim was demanded to hand over his bank ID and phone under the threat of violence. The victim was also threatened with death.

Later, several hundred euros were transferred from the victim’s account.

During the preliminary investigation, some of the suspects have been imprisoned and some have been banned from traveling. The police are investigating the case as aggravated robbery.

Read more: The police suspect: Minors lured a middle-aged man to a sex date – and robbed him

Read more: A teenager gets years in prison for aggravated robbery, the youngest victim is 12 years old