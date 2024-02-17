Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: the taxi passenger was guilty of drunk driving in Oulu

The passenger who behaved aggressively grabbed the taxi's controls, but the driver was able to stop the car without any injuries.

Police suspects a drunk taxi passenger of drunk driving in Oulu.

According to a police release, a drunken man who traveled in a taxi between Friday and Saturday night began to behave aggressively towards the taxi driver during the trip. The man grabbed the taxi's controls while the car was moving, but the driver was able to stop the car without injury.

The man continued his aggressive behavior even when the police patrol arrived.

In addition to drunk driving, the police suspect the man of harming an official.