Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: the Chinese man ran a large prostitution ring for years

According to the police, the human trafficking crime committed by the Chinese is on the rise in Finland.

Police suspects that the 50-year-old Chinese man has been running a matchmaking business in Finland and elsewhere in Europe since at least 2018. The suspect lived in Italy, but he was caught in Finland, says the Helsinki Police Department in its press release.

The police have completed the investigation of the case, and the case will move to prosecution.

According to the police, the man’s activities were concentrated in Finland’s capital region. Based on the preliminary investigation, the man also pimped women in Turku and Tampere. The suspect pimped out at least ten women in Finland, some of whom visited Finland several times.

Prostitution was practiced, for example, in Airbnb apartments of private owners.

Police suspects that a Chinese man is recruiting women for sex work through a job advertisement that was on a Chinese-language website and app. Based on the preliminary investigation, the suspect handled accommodation arrangements for sex workers and forwarded customers to the interested parties in an instant messaging application.

The pimp charged the women half of their earnings for his services. According to the crime profit calculations made by the police, the suspect received more than 150,000 euros from women for sex work in Finland and about 80,000 euros from sex work done abroad, the police suspect.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Chinese women did sex work in Finland, at least in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland and Iceland.

Chinese Prostitution crime has been clearly increasing in Finland and elsewhere in Europe in recent years, the Helsinki Police Department says in its press release.

The completed preliminary investigation was the fourth human trafficking case in just over a year where the parties involved are of Chinese background. According to the police, there are signs of organized crime in all cases.

In most cases, the implementation of matching activities takes place from another country. Pimps use internet services and instant messaging applications.

The matchmaking activities run by the Chinese have more clearly the features of human trafficking than the activities carried out by other foreign groups. Pimps control their victims more strongly than in other cases. The pimp’s share of the earnings is also larger.

The cases revealed in Finland are particularly connected to Belgium, Italy and Spain. Most women have come to Europe with work permits issued by Italy and Spain, for example, and ended up doing sex work in places like Finland.