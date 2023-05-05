Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: The attempted murder of the beautiful women was made out of jealousy

The police are still asking for observations on the suspect of a serious violent crime. According to the police, the motive for the crime is jealousy.

West– The Uusimaa Police Department is repeatedly asking for observations about a man who is suspected of attempted murder in Kauniainen on April 21.

The act of violence took place in an apartment in Kauniainen in the early morning. The suspect left the scene immediately after the act.

The victim of the crime is the perpetrator’s ex-spouse’s current husband. The victim has been released from hospital.

The crime title is explained by the plannedness of the act. According to the police, the motive for the crime is jealousy

The last sighting of the suspect was made on April 28 at around 8:30 PM in Korso, Vantaa. At the time, he was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark jacket and a green tube scarf.

Previously the man was suspected of having fled abroad. The police were presenting the man for arrest in absentia on probable cause as a suspect of attempted murder.

However, based on new clues, the man may still be in Finland. The crime commissioner who is leading the investigation Matti Högman says that there is reason to suspect that the man is getting help from outsiders on his escape journey.

“I would like to remind you that protecting the perpetrator of a crime is criminal in itself,” says Högman.

The suspect has a previous criminal record, but according to Högman, the man has not had much contact with the police in recent years. He is not suspected to be a danger to outsiders.

“If he happens to read Hesar such greetings, it would now be reasonable to voluntarily report to the police. This issue will not go away by running away,” states Högman.

Real time observations of the man can be reported to the emergency number 112. Other tips can be sent to the police via e-mail [email protected] or they can be reported by leaving a message to the tip number 0295 413 031 (answering machine).

