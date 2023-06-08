Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: the 4-year-old was killed in Joensuu

The police suspect that the 4-year-old was the victim of a homicide in Joensuu.

Police investigates a suspected homicide in Joensuu, where the victim is a four-year-old child. Two people were arrested on Thursday morning.

The child was found in the apartment, says the crime commissioner Petri Tirronen.

According to him, the investigation is in an acute phase and, for example, the name of the crime is not yet clear. It can be murder, manslaughter or aggravated manslaughter.

The matter came to the attention of the police on Thursday morning. At this stage, the police do not suspect that other persons are involved.

The police are not commenting much on the matter yet. According to the evening news those arrested are the child’s guardians and one of them is a biological parent.