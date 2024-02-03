Criminal suspicions | The police suspect that the young man robbed several shops in Kuopio

The police are asking for information about a man who is believed to have committed several shop robberies in Kuopio.

in Kuopio there have been several shop robberies recently, in which the perpetrator has probably been the same man, Eastern Finland police informs.

The first robbery took place on December 13 at Sale in Niiralankatu, where the robber took a small amount from the cash register. The man was according to the police threatened the seller at the astalo.

The second robbery took place on January 31 at Kauppakatu M-Market in Eväskulma. The robbery remained an attempt, because the robber did not get the money as a result of the seller's actions.

The third robbery, on the other hand, took place on Friday, February 2, on Juhani Ahon Street, in the Sale store around four o'clock in the afternoon. The perpetrator got a small amount of money.

Police believes that the same man is behind all the cases and is asking for observations and other clues about the suspected perpetrator.

According to the police, the suspect is a young man with a slim or normal body, about 180-185 centimeters tall. He has brown eyes, and the man has spoken both Finnish and English during the robberies.

According to the police, the robber was wearing a black North Face jacket and dark pants. Has been wearing sneakers.

Information or tips about the identity of the suspected perpetrator as well as other findings related to the case can be reported to the Eastern Finland Police Department by e-mail to [email protected] or to the number 0295 415 232.