Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Criminal suspicions | The police suspect that a man in his twenties tried to stab another in Myyrmann

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
An attempt was made to stab a man in his twenties in a shopping center on Thursday of last week. The crime is being investigated as attempted murder.

The police According to the shopping center Myyrmann in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki, there was an attempted stabbing in November. The police suspect that a man born in 2002 tried to stab a man of the same age group on Thursday evening, November 24.

The suspected perpetrator and the victim knew each other from before, says the crime commissioner Timo Luoto.

There were other young people present at the time of the incident, but there are no other victims or suspects in the case.

The suspected perpetrator was caught on the same day and was imprisoned on Monday based on reasonable suspicion for attempted murder. Reason to suspect means that the police have a week to obtain additional evidence of the perpetrator’s guilt in order to continue the arrest.

