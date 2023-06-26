Criminal suspicions | The police suspect Paavo Arhinmäki of causing damage – Train traffic had to be stopped because of the deputy mayor

Deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) was caught doing graffiti on Midsummer’s Eve.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating the deputy mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki the act of graffiti as an act of damage and disruption of rail traffic.

The Itä-Uusimaa police confirm that the police department is investigating a case where tags have been painted on the wall of the underpass leading to Vuosaari harbor in Länsimäki, Vantaa.

“The police were assigned to the target on Friday 23.6. at around 9:53 p.m. and caught up with the two persons who were arrested by the security guards at the scene, who are suspected of having committed the acts in question,” says the investigation director of the case, the crime commissioner, in the press release Markku Lylykangas.

“Due to the situation, train traffic on the main line had to be stopped for about ten minutes, because the movement of people in the track area is strictly prohibited for safety reasons,” Lylykangas continues.

Arhinmäki was caught doing illegal graffiti on Midsummer’s Eve in Vuosaari. He was doing graffiti in the tunnel along the Vuosaari harbor line with another person when the guards arrived.

The guards also called the police. Arhinmäki told HS on Saturday that the situation was handled in good cooperation.

“It was done stupidly, and I’m really sorry about it,” Arhinmäki commented by phone to HS.