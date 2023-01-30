Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: “Kirpputori” sells stolen goods on a large scale in Vantaa

Suspicion of a massive sale of stolen goods at Rekola in Vantaa. It takes the police weeks just to go through the goods.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating a case in which two shopkeepers are suspected of selling stolen goods on an exceptionally large scale.

The shop called Rekola Flea Market is located in Rekola, Vantaa. Now it is closed and isolated, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Rauno Jämsä.

Despite its name, the store has not operated as a flea market but as a buying and selling store.

“The case is being investigated as a professional concealment crime.” The punishment scale for such a thing is from four months to six years in prison.

Jämsä emphasizes the exceptional nature of the case. During his long police career, he has never encountered a similar case. Be the first to report on it Vantaa Sanomat.

Exceptional in the case is the scope of the operation. “The property is 800 square meters wide, and every place is full of stuff. It takes weeks to go through the goods,” says Jämsä.

Among the goods are, for example, clothes, bicycles and work machines, such as power tools and table saws.

There are goods from large construction stores. Some have already been returned to construction companies. Goods worth tens of thousands of euros have already been returned to the owners.

The police came into contact with what is now suspected to be a professional concealment crime when they visited the store on Monday of last week for another case under investigation. The police went to the shop to look for certain stolen goods and realized that there must be a lot of other stolen goods for sale in the shop.

Both suspects were detained for a few days last week. They are now under a travel ban, but according to Jämsä, imprisonment is not necessary.

The suspects have said that they bought almost all the goods brought to them and that they trusted that the origin was in order.

Stupid says that traders should have verified the origin of the goods they bought. The store didn’t keep records that would show who brought the goods, so you can’t track down the thieves with the help of records.

Jämsä estimates that the preliminary investigation will last until the summer. However, not all of the store’s goods have been stolen. “I bet that 10-20 percent of the goods are stolen,” says Jämsä.