Criminal suspicions | The police suspect cleaning entrepreneurs of human trafficking in Helsinki

The police suspect that two foreign entrepreneurs in the cleaning industry employed several foreign people and left part of the wages unpaid.

Police suspects two people of work-related human trafficking at a cleaning company in Helsinki. The Helsinki police announced the matter on Thursday.

The victims worked at the company for just under two months at their shortest and for about two years at their longest, the police say.

The end times for the suspected crimes have been marked between 2019 and 2020, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Nils Majewski for HS. Helsinki's regional labor-based human trafficking group has investigated suspected crimes during this year and the previous year.

“According to the stakeholders, the employer promised them a residence permit for a fee. He is also suspected of behaving aggressively towards employees and reducing their working hours. He also threatened some of the people concerned that they would not get a residence permit or lose it,” says Majewski in the press release.

The interested parties according to the information, some of them had paid the employer approximately 1,500–2,500 euros to obtain a residence permit, the release states. According to the police, some of the interested parties said that they had given their phones to pay for the residence permit.

“Several interested parties had to pay part of their salary in cash back to the employer,” says Majewski in the press release.

The police suspect that in some cases the employer did not pay wages for overtime and weekend work.

Majewski tells HS that it is a company that operated in Helsinki, i.e. the business address or the owner's address was in Helsinki. Majewski does not identify the part of town, but says that it is a small business. The company is bankrupt.

There are several stakeholders, i.e. victims, but Majewski does not specify the exact number. According to the release, the total includes a dozen criminal suspicions of labor-related human trafficking.

Criminal suspicion is about foreign persons. Majewski does not say which country the persons are from or whether they also have Finnish citizenship. All are of legal age.

The criminal case will be considered for prosecution during January.