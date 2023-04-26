Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: an attempt was made to bring a Vietnamese woman to Finland to sexually abuse a greenhouse entrepreneur

A greenhouse entrepreneur suspected of human trafficking denies having committed the crime.

Police has completed the human trafficking investigation, which, according to the police, targets a greenhouse entrepreneur from Ostrobothnia.

According to the police, the suspicion of human trafficking is that an attempt has been made to find a suitable person in Vietnam and recruit him to Finland to be sexually abused by a greenhouse entrepreneur from Poland. He would have been offered housing and maintenance in Finland.

In addition to the greenhouse entrepreneur, a Vietnamese person is suspected of human trafficking. According to the police, his role was to recruit a suitable person to be sexually abused.

According to the police, the greenhouse entrepreneur has met a woman from there in Vietnam, who was supposed to be brought to Finland.

“An attempt was made to bring him to Finland, but it did not materialize due to reasons beyond the control of the persons suspected of crimes,” says the crime inspector of the Helsinki police Pekka Hätönen.

Although the person did not come to Finland in the end, the police consider that, based on the technical investigation and the equipment investigation, the hallmarks of the crime of human trafficking are fulfilled in the case. The crime took place abroad.

Both suspects deny being guilty of human trafficking.

According to HS information, a greenhouse entrepreneur from Närpö, who is a well-known actor in the field, is suspected of human trafficking.

Helsinki On Wednesday, the police announced that together with the Ostrobothnian police, they had completed a preliminary investigation into gross sexual assaults in the Vietnamese community in Närpiö and its neighboring municipalities in Ostrobothnia.

The police suspect that Vietnamese workers recruited from abroad have been charged threshold money on a large scale.

The threshold money system means that a person pays an unreasonably high sum of money to enter Finland. The required threshold money was on average 10,000–15,000 euros.

The Vietnamese have worked especially in greenhouse work.

The police announced on Wednesday that they will transfer five suspects of aggravated robbery from the years 2017–2021 to prosecution. They have a total of eight people suspected of crime and nine victims.

The suspects mostly deny the criminal charges.

The Ostrobothnia police have also investigated similar cases. According to the police, a total of several dozen Vietnamese have paid the threshold money.

The Vietnamese have worked for different greenhouse entrepreneurs, but only one of the entrepreneurs is suspected of being guilty of gross misconduct. It is about the same entrepreneur who is also suspected of human trafficking.

The police found no evidence that other greenhouse entrepreneurs knew about the demand for the threshold money.