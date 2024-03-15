Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: A young woman was preparing a serious violent crime in Vaasa

Central Criminal Police says that he is investigating the preparation of a serious violent crime in which the suspect is a young woman.

The district court of Ostrobothnia imprisoned the woman on Friday on probable cause, on suspicion of gross preparation of a crime against life or health.

The Ostrobothnia police arrested a wanted person in Vaasa on Tuesday based on a tip the police received.

He is most likely suspected of preparing a gross crime against life or health.

“Police suspects the person of having prepared a violent crime. The course of events is being investigated in the preliminary investigation, which is in the initial phase. Cooperation between the Ostrobothnia Police Department and the Central Criminal Police has been close,” says the head of the investigation, crime commissioner Jussi Luoto About the Central Criminal Police in the police bulletin.

The preliminary investigation in the case continues with, among other things, a technical investigation and consultation of the parties involved.

The news is being completed.