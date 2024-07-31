Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: A passer-by assaulted a man in the Leppävaara sports park

Criminal suspicions|According to the Länsi-Uusimaa police, the case is exceptional.

Espoo A man was assaulted on the fitness track of the Leppävaara sports park on Tuesday evening, says the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

The man who became a victim had been on the fitness track around 5:30 p.m., when a younger man unknown to him had approached him. The younger man punched the man on the fitness track several times and knocked him to the ground.

The police say that the perpetrator had tried to get money from the man. When it wasn’t there, she took the man’s phone.

When the perpetrator left, the man asked for help from a passerby, who called the emergency center. The man was given first aid on the spot.

The police are investigating the situation as a robbery.

Western Uusimaa crime commissioner of the police department Jasper Uskin according to the abuse is exceptional.

“Such random cases, where the victim and the perpetrator do not know each other, are definitely not usual,” says Uski.

The police according to information, the victim was hospitalized as a result of the situation. By Wednesday afternoon, he had already gotten out of there.

The police have interrogated the victim, but the suspected perpetrator has not yet been caught. According to Uski, the police currently have no information about the identity of the suspected perpetrator either.