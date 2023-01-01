Criminal suspicions | The police suspect a murder in Pori, the suspected perpetrator has not been caught so far

The adult victim was found in a private apartment in the Pormestarinluoto district.

Police suspects murder in the Pormestarinluoto district of Pori, the Southwest Finland Police Department says in a press release.

On Sunday afternoon, the police received a report about a dead body found in a private apartment. The adult victim was alone in the apartment.

The investigation has been opened with the criminal title of murder.

The suspect is known to the police, but he has not been caught so far. The police have been looking for the suspect in the vicinity of Linnansilla.