Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: A man pressured his underage girlfriend to have sex with numerous strangers

The Helsinki police are investigating an extraordinary crime scene in which an underage girl was persuaded to have sex with several unknown men.

Helsinki the police have investigated suspected aggravated human trafficking and several sexual crimes against minors, in which two men are suspected.

According to the police, the main suspect, a man born in 1990, started a relationship with a girl under 16 at the time of the crime. The relationship also involved sexual intercourse, which, according to the victim, also included violence. The man is suspected of, among other things, aggravated rape and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The suspected acts of the criminal group are dated to the years 2015–2019.

The district court imprisoned a man born in 1990 on suspicion of several crimes in June. The man is still in custody. According to Valvira’s register, the man has the medical rights of a dentist, and according to company information, he has worked in Helsinki.

Another suspect, a man born in 1989, was arrested in absentia in September, but was later released by the District Court. The second suspect’s criminal suspicions are mainly related to the first victim’s little sister, who was brought into the “pattern” a few years later.

Director of investigations Tommi Lehtonen according to the crime scene, there are several unusual features.

“The situation appears to be that the young girl’s naivety and inexperience have been exploited in such a way that there is reason to suspect a human trafficking crime,” says Lehtonen.

Suspect According to Lehtonen, the aggravated crime of human trafficking is related to the fact that the suspect has persuaded the girl to have sex with people she met online. According to the police, the “trading” of sex continued for several years.

According to Lehtonen, there is no evidence or information about money exchange, but it was a certain kind of sex trafficking. In the interrogations, the plaintiff has spoken about a few dozen people, but evidence has been obtained about five. Suspicion of a crime also involves the production and distribution of visual material.

The acts came to the attention of the police initially through a criminal report filed by the older person concerned.

The preliminary investigation of the case is nearing its end and will next be transferred to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.