Criminal suspicions | The police suspect a man of attempted murder in a mass brawl on New Year's Eve

Police suspects one man of attempted murder in Oulu's Rajakylä, the Oulu Police Department informs. The man was arrested on Thursday at the Oulu district court.

The attempted murder is suspected to have occurred in connection with a mass brawl on New Year's Eve. The suspect is also an interested party in the same investigation.

The police say they are investigating a mass fight, which is suspected to have taken place inside and in front of a restaurant in Rajakylä in the morning of January 1.

Several people took part in the fight, and criminal reports have been registered for assault crimes of various degrees, the police say.