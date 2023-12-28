Criminal suspicions | The police suspect: A man got angry at Teinie's snowballs and grabbed a leg spring in Helsinki

The police suspect that the man got so angry at the snowballs in Helsinki that he grabbed the leg spring as a threat.

Male is suspected of threatening 15-year-old boys with a leg spring in Helsinki's Suutarila on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 45-year-old man was angry when the boys had thrown snowballs and a plastic shovel at the window of his house. After this, the man had gone outside and it is suspected that he threatened the boys.

The foot bow is an effective weapon developed from the traditional hand bow. The gun can shoot arrows or bullets.

To the venue went several police patrols. A house search was conducted at the home of the suspect, where a crossbow, arrows and a gas atomizer were found, the police say in their release.

A criminal complaint was registered about the case, and the man is currently suspected of illegal threats, a minor firearms offense and possession of an object capable of harming another person.