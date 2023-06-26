Criminal suspicions | The police stopped a dog that attacked people in Heinola

A man from Heinola’s dog attacked three different people within six months. The man did not stay to investigate the situation, but fled the scene.

To hell with the police seized and euthanized a large and aggressive dog in Heinola, the Häme Police Department informs. The dog was confiscated when the police searched the apartment of a man in his 40s.

The dog weighing around 30-40 kilos had attacked three different people in the last six months. The attacks caused injuries to all the victims.

The first attack happened in October last year. At that time, the dog owner was in the elevator of the apartment building with his dog. There was a bystander on the ground floor of the building waiting for the elevator arriving from above. After the elevator doors opened, the dog attacked the waiting person and bit him.

The ambulance went to treat the victim’s injuries. The dog’s owner did not stay to investigate the situation, but left without leaving his contact information. The owner of the dog did not live in that house. The dog was on a leash during the attack.

Next the attack took place at the end of May in the center of Heinola. The owner was walking his dog when a person using a walker met him on the street. The owner’s attention was focused elsewhere, when the dog again attacked the bystander and bit him.

The victim suffered injuries that required hospital treatment. The dog’s owner did not stay to investigate the situation, but left again without leaving his contact information.

The latest incident happened at the end of June. The neighbor of the dog’s owner was in the stairwell walking to his apartment, when the dog, which was free and without its owner on the landing of the stairwell, attacked him. For some reason, the dog had gotten free from the open door of its owner’s apartment.

Owner was not present in his apartment at the time of the attack. The victim was able to escape to the ventilation balcony of the stairwell. He didn’t have a phone with him, so he had to shout for help from the balcony about an hour before help arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack. The other residents of the house finally alerted the victim for help. They themselves did not dare to leave their apartments to help the victim, because the dog was stuck in the stairwell.

Neighbors tried to reach the owner of the dog by phone, but could not get hold of him. Acquaintances of the owner had come to the place and locked the dog back in the apartment moments before the police arrived.

The police euthanized the dog after seizing it. The police did not say what breed of dog it was.

The entire event is being investigated as failure to guard the animal and injury.