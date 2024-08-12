Monday, August 12, 2024
Criminal suspicions | The police started a preliminary investigation into the man who lured children into a car in Laajasalo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2024
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | The police started a preliminary investigation into the man who lured children into a car in Laajasalo
Information spread on social media last week about a man who tried to kidnap a child in a car. The police are investigating.

Police has started a preliminary investigation regarding the case of the past few weeks, where a man is suspected of luring children into his car in Laajasalo.

On August 8, information about a tattooed, bald man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 7-year-old child in his white big car began to circulate in local Facebook groups. According to the author, the girl had bitten the man and thus escaped.

A criminal report has been made to the police in the case, says the crime commissioner Ritva Elomaa. According to Elomaa, the matter is being investigated as mild assault.

According to Elomaa, the police do not yet have a suspect in the case, but the police have nevertheless been able to rule out some suspects.

Last week, Laajasalo elementary school also sent a Wilma message to parents, telling them about the suspicion. The message was based on parents’ contacts.

According to Elomaa, the police had received a similar report earlier in the summer about a man who had tried to kidnap kindergarten-age children in his car in the same area in Laajasalo. According to Elomaa, the police are now investigating the connection between the cases.

He first told about starting the preliminary investigation Ilta-Sanomat.

