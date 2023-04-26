Criminal suspicions | The police raided the site of a large factory in Kemi, in the background of salary ambiguities

The contractor who worked at the factory’s construction site is suspected of misconduct, says project director Jari-Pekka Johansson from Metsä Group.

With the police on Wednesday morning, measures related to the preliminary investigation were underway at Metsä Group’s Kemi factory area. The police announced the matter in the morning, but did not open the investigation in more detail.

The preliminary investigation is related to a contractor who worked in a bioproduct factory under construction, says the project manager of the construction project Jari-Pekka Johansson.

At the end of last year, Metsä Group already became aware of suspicions of abuse related to labor legislation and salary payment. The matter was first investigated internally, but now the authority is also investigating the matter.

According to Johansson, the contractor in question has been working at the site of the bioproduct factory for longer. At the moment, the contractor employs a few dozen people.

At the construction site surveillance aimed at preventing the gray economy is carried out, says Johansson in general.

“We have completely denied 16 companies access to the construction site because they have not been able to prove that they operate in accordance with the regulations. In addition, we have found problems at ten other companies in spot inspections carried out at the construction site. They were not willing to correct their actions, so their work at the site has had to be terminated.”

At the construction site two fatal accidents have occurred within a year.

Last Midsummer, a worker died at the soda boiler installation site when a beam fell on him. In March, an employee died at the assembly site of the pulp mill.