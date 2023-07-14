Criminal suspicions | The police present one suspect to be arrested in a series of car burglaries – according to the police, it’s a criminal cycle

The suspect is accused in the case of 12 car break-ins that have taken place along the subway route. According to the police, it is a constantly repeating crime cycle.

Helsinki the police have investigated a suspected series of car break-ins during the summer and now present one suspect for arrest, the police say in their press release.

The police say that the car break-ins happened along the metro route.

The suspect in the case, born in 2004, was caught on the night of July 12 after he was breaking the rear window of a car on Keinulaudantie in Kontula.

The police present the suspect for detention on probable cause as a suspect for 12 car burglaries under the crime titles of theft and attempted theft.

A custody hearing will be held on Saturday, July 15.

The police according to him, the man has also been arrested earlier due to similar criminal suspicions.

Crime Commissioner Tom Packalén tells HS that there are up to 19 acts in the police investigation over the last six months in which the man in question is a suspect and which could potentially lead to a prison sentence. However, rash has already accumulated since last year.

The suspect has operated in the Helsinki area, but especially In Kulosaari.

“The police have tried to stop the cycle of crime, but every time the suspect is released, the cycle has started again. The danger of continuation is so obvious that imprisonment is seen as the only way to break the cycle. This is probably a big mess,” he says.

Packalén says that the suspect has tried the doors of some cars and broke the rear window after they were locked. He is suspected of stealing, among other things, payment cards and cash or other “small change that can easily be converted into money” from the vehicles.

“The damages are greater than the benefits. When it comes to cars, he’s an omnivore, meaning all kinds of cars will do,” Packalén elaborates.

Packalén would like to thank the active citizen, thanks to which the suspect was caught. The person in question had noticed the suspect breaking the car’s window and informed the police.

The crime commissioner also reminds that it is not a good idea to keep any important property in a visible place in the car.

The burglaries have been solved during the summer, but there are still unsolved cases.