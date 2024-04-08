Criminal suspicions | The police intend to present the suspect of the Pitäjänmäki McDonald's stabbing for imprisonment

The police have some kind of idea about the events of Saturday night at the fast food restaurant in Helsinki's Pitäjänmäki.

Police intends to demand the arrest of a man born in 1994 as a suspect in the stabbing that happened late Saturday night at the McDonald's restaurant in Pitäjänmäki. The man is suspected of killing a woman born in 2002.

The date of the custody trial is not yet known.

Director of investigations Mari Päivärinta The Helsinki police say that the police have conducted some interrogations over the weekend.

According to him, the police have “some idea” of the events, but he does not comment on the content of the interrogations or the police's information.

Stabbing happened inside a fast food restaurant, where there were numerous eyewitnesses. The emergency center was notified of the incident at ten in the evening. According to the police, the suspect had left the place in a taxi after the act.

The police have said so far that the victim and the suspected perpetrator knew each other. According to eyewitness information received by HS, the victim had a baby child in a pram with him in the restaurant. The police have not confirmed information about the child.

According to the eyewitness, the woman had screamed in pain and then ran to the door of the restaurant. According to the police, the woman died at the scene.