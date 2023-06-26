Criminal suspicions | The police have spoken to the suspect in the fatal crash in Käpylä

According to Juha Åkerman, the head of the investigation, the eyewitnesses of the case have been useful in the investigation.

In the sauna happened on Tuesday, June 21 fatal crashabout which the police still remain rather silent.

Director of Investigations of the Helsinki Police, Crime Commissioner Juha Åkerman says that one person is suspected in the case. There are no other suspects at this stage of the investigation.

The police have spoken to the suspect, but the police have not been able to question him yet.

Talking practically means that the police patrol has talked with the suspect in connection with the situation.

As the investigation is still ongoing, Åkerman does not say whether the overtaking took place at the crosswalk. The police are also silent on the role of alcohol or other substances in the matter.

“It is not possible to reveal more about the circumstances of the event at this stage,” says Åkerman.

The police suspect the driver of grossly endangering traffic safety and causing death.

According to Åkerman, a few eyewitnesses have reported to the police, who are useful in investigating the events.

To death the leading overtaking took place in Helsinki’s Käpylä on Tuesday, June 21 at 12:40 p.m.

The police suspect that an elderly person ran over a middle-aged person.

The victim suffered serious injuries from which he later died in hospital.

The overtaking happened near Koskelantie 27.