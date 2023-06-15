Criminal suspicions | The police have a violent operation on Helsinginkatu, two were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The police received an alert before 18:00 on Thursday. According to the witness, the victim appeared to have a bloody wound on his side.

Aurora house a suspected violent crime has occurred on Helsinginkatu in Helsinki. The police received an alert about the situation at 17:28.

The police command center told HS around 19:20 that two people had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The matter will then be transferred to a criminal investigation, and in the future the head of the investigation will inform about the matter.

The control center told HS earlier, around 6:30 p.m., that the situation had been brought under control and the police investigated what happened on the spot.

Present there were several police cars, said the HS photographer who was there Mikko Suutarinen.

“I drove by and saw that there were several police patrols there. I went to take a closer look, and someone was being taken to a car on a stretcher,” says Suutarinen.

The victim seen by the cobbler appeared to have a bloody wound on his side. In addition, there were fresh traces of blood on the ground. At least two ambulances left the scene in an emergency call.